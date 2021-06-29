NIHOTOURS trains NYSC members on hospitality services

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOURS), says it would train over 200 members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano, on hospitality.

Speaking at the launch of the five-day intensive training in Kano, the Director-General of the Institute, Mr Nura Kangiwa, said on Monday that the training would impact positively on the corps members.

Represented by Mr Ibrahim Baba, the Director, Hospitality and Programmes of the Institute, Kangiwa said the training aimed at making the Corps members self-reliant.

According to him, “It is expected that at the end of this training, the beneficiaries will grasp the necessary skills in hospitality trades.”

“The trades such as cookery, confectioners, dry cleaning and laundry services as well as event planning and management, will enable them set up businesses.”

The director general said that the participants could become employers of labour after their national youths service.

The training, according to him, is in line with the Federal government’s N-Power program presently anchored by the Institute, as a component of social investment programme.

He commended the Federal government for the opportunity given to the youths, hoping that the training would make a great impact on the Corps members.

Also, the state Coordinator of the NYSC in Kano Mrs Aisha Tata-Muhammed, commended the institute for organising the training.

Represented by Mr Saminu Muhammed, the coordinator ordered the members of the corps to grab the best of the training, which might be a life changing experience to them.

She urged them to be well behaved and attentive throughout the one day training, thus exploring the best of the training.

Speaking at the occasion, the Kano Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr Ibrahim Karaye, also commended the institute for the training.

The commissioner represented by Mr Jamilu Sarki, Director Tourism of the Ministry, advised the members to share their acquired skills with those who were not opportuned to attend.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIHOTOURS has opened a five-days intensive trainning on skill-gap in hospitality trades.

The intensive training begins on Monday June 28 and ends Friday July 2nd 2021. (NAN)

