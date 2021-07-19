NIHOTOUR training will address skill gaps, unemployment- DG

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), has expressed optimism that its training programme would address the skill gaps in the nation’s Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry.

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, the Director-General, stated this in a statement issued by Ahmed Sule, Director, Media and Public Relations of the Institute, in Abuja on Monday.

He said the training would also address unemployment that was bedeviling the sector.

The director-general said this at the Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Training programme for women in hair braiding, fixing and styling, organised by the South West Zonal campus of the institute in Lagos.

Kangiwa, who was represented by a Director, Department of General Studies, Dr Taiwo Famogbiyele, noted that empowering women would provide them the opportunities for self-employment.

He said this would however, fight poverty and hunger in the country.

“Aside the institute mandate, we will continue to engage the vulnerable category of Nigerian youths and women in the provision of skills.

“Such training skills will make them both employable and self-employed.

“With the institute’s campuses in the Six-Geo Political Zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, its trainings will be easily accessible and available.

“It will be at the doorsteps of every deserving Nigerian youth to be skillfully empowered, “he said.

Pharm. Uzamat Yussuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in his goodwill message, promised continued support of the state government to NIHOTOUR.

Yussuf, who was represented by Mrs Ada Oni, Director of Tourism, Promotion in the State Ministry, said the institute efforts at empowering women and youths was aimed at making them useful in the society.

Also speaking, Amb. Nneka Issac-Moses of Goge Africa applauded the initiative of NIHOTOUR to empower women via skill acquisition.

Isaac-Moses said the economic value associated with skillful manpower product was unquantifiable and the import was beyond local boundary,

She urged beneficiaries of the training to make judicious and best use of skills and knowledge they have acquired.

Earlier, Mrs Chinyere Uche-Ibeabuchi, Coordinator and Head of the South West Zonal Campus of NIHOTOUR in Lagos, said with competent and dedication staff, the institute would fulfill its desire mandate.

She commended the commitment of NIHOTOUR leadership, adding that the institute was currently blessed and endowed with provision of high-level skill training.

According to her, such training will enhance the quality of manpower needed in the Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry in the country for highly guaranteed.

She expressed appreciation of the Zonal campus of the Institute for the support enjoyed so far from industry key players and stakeholders, in all activities of the Institute even at short notice.

Coordinator noted that this level of cooperation was what desired beyond anything to move the industry forward.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...