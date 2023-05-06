NIHOTOUR signs MoU with firm to promote Nigerian cuisines

By Taiye Olayemi

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Atelier Concierge Services Ltd. to promote Nigerian indigenous cuisines and host the 2023 edition of the institute’s Gastronomy Festival.

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, NIHOTOUR’s Director-General, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Kangiwa said that the MoU was signed to ensure the 2023 edition of the Gastronomy Festival gained improvement in terms of array of different Nigerian and international foods as well as beverages to be exhibited.

Kangiwa said that the festival had been scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 16 to June 17.

He explained that the festival was conceptualised to upskill Nigerian gastronomes and culinary artistes on the technicalities and emerging global best practises of processing, preparing, presenting, packaging and promotion of foods, especially Nigerian traditional cuisines.

“The theme for this year’s festival is, “Culinary Arts: The Gate Way to Growing Tourism Destination”.

“The festival this year will be the biggest so far, in terms of number of participating brands and exhibitors, and the most diverse, in terms of array of different Nigerian and international foods and beverages.

“These goals, informed the need for partnership with Atelier Concierge Limited, a leading travel, tourism, and hospitality business in Nigeria.

“NIHOTOUR’s interest of investing in such mega gastronomy festival was to improve the expertise of personnel in the industry, especially those in the eatery, restaurants, and hotels sub-sectors, across tourist destinations in Nigeria.

“Typically, the festival is laced with traditional gaiety and entertainments that highlight Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, including musicals and dance choreography,” he said.

In her response, Mrs Lucia Shittu, Chief Executive Officer of Atelier Concierge Ltd., said, “We are excited that Atelier Concierge is joining forces with NIHOTOUR for the upcoming celebration of the Gastronomy festival.

“This momentous occasion presents a perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s tourism industry through the promotion of its cultural assets, locally inspired cuisine, vibrant fashion, and much more.

“At Atelier Concierge, our travel concierge service understands that to succeed in today’s dynamic and fast-paced environment, it takes collaboration, innovation, and creativity.

“Our partnership with NIHOTOUR, an institution renowned for its unparalleled expertise in tourism and hospitality is a testament to our values and our mission to bridge the gap in the industry.” (NAN)