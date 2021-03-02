NIHOTOUR says constant training will enhance productivity in tourism sector

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) says constant training of its personnel on leadership and citizenship will go a long way to enhancing productivity in the tourism sector.

The Director- General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kangiwa said this when he received the Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Mr Jonah Bawa in his office.

According to him, for any organisation to achieve its full potential in orientation and reorientation, such organisaton must focus on the mandate of the organisation, “which is key and germane’’.

He reiterated his determination in the training of staff and personnel for improvement of quality, efficient service delivery of their jobs in the institute.

He said that such would enable the institute achieve the core mandate for which it was established.

Kangiwa lauded the visit of the D-G of CLTC and the training the centre offered to military, para-military and civil personnel.

He said he would do all possible to explore the opportunity of sending staff of the institute to such training in the centre.

He said such training would acquaint them with the discipline, self-discovery, patriotism and commitment required of them to serve the institute.

He said it would help them to achieve the institute’s aims and objectives to benefit the larger society.

Earlier, Bawa said the centre, which was established to training military and para-military personnel under the name Man-O-War, was later changed for the training of both military and non-military personnel in leadership.

He said the leadership training inculcated the virtues of discipline, civic responsibilities, tolerance, endurance and good character under its current name ‘Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre’.

Bawa said that since the establishment of the centre about 70 years ago, it had trained all Nigerian military and para-military personnel in the course of their careers as a prerequisite for their graduation.

DG CLTC said that the centre had extended and expanded further the scope of its training activities to include all eligible working Nigerians irrespective of their background.

He said this was to enable them fit into and function well in the country for peace, understanding and national cohesion.

“The centre in addition to leadership and citizenship training, also undertakes reformatory and correctional training services for youths.

“The youths are engaged in militancy and restiveness and other social vices that threaten peace in the country,” Bawa said. (NAN)