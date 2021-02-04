NIHOTOUR pledges partnership with tour operators on training of members –DG

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, says the institute would partner Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) on training of its members. Kangiwa, who said this, on Wednesday, in a statement, following a courtesy visit by NATOP officials, led by its President, Hajiya Bilqiz Abdul, on him, in Abuja, described the importance of training and knowledge-based skills as the bedrock of professional conduct ,within any given trade, to achieve adequate, efficient and proper service delivery.

He called on all operators and practitioners in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism industry to avail themselves of the training opportunities offered by the Institute, as this would improve and upgrade their skills for better, greater and safer service delivery in the sector. “NATOP officials seeking partnership and collaboration for training of its members could not have come at a better time than now, when the Institute is been repositioned for better quality service. “This include training and re-training for all professionals and operators in the industry,” he said.

The Director General also said it had long been the desire of NIHOTOUR to engage operators and practitioners in the industry, on knowledge-based skill acquisition for better service delivery, in line with global best practice. He noted that in time to come, it would be impossible for quacks and ‘all comers’ to venture into the industry and practice without due certification. Speaking earlier, NATOP president said that the visit was meant to seek support of the Institute in training its members, update them with professional skills and competence, in order to operate optimally as professional tour operators.

“I am greatly disturbed by the presence of unqualified practitioners in the sector, it is not only killing the industry but bringing the good name of the profession into disrepute”, she said.

According to her, the activities of unskilled operators in the industry had caused havoc, losses and dented the image of tour operators. She appealed to NIHOTOUR to avail members of her association the opportunity, to acquire the necessary skills through the numerous training programmes it offered to check poor service delivery. (NAN) PO/MMA