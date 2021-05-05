The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), says it would partner with the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), on training of its members for the growth of the industry.

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, the Director- General of NIHOTOUR made this disclosure on Wednesday, in a statement.

Kangiwa spoke when officials of ITPN, led by its Chairman, Mrs Ebikaboere Seimodei, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

According to him, continuous upgrade training is a key to competent professional practice and quality service delivery, if the industry is to perform optimally, in line with global best practice.

Kangiwa, while welcoming the ITPN officials, called for strong collaborative efforts amongst all key players in the hospitality and tourism industry.

He said seeking for collaboration on manpower training for practitioners in the industry was a great development.

“This is the more reason why the institute has embarked on more outreach efforts to get operators and critical stakeholders to key into training programmes offered by the Institute.

“It is to perfect professional conducts and practices in all relevant segments of the hospitality and tourism industry, which the country looks up to, as a viable and vibrant sector of the nation’s economy,” he said.

The Director -General noted that with the inauguration of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN), enforcement of training requirements, professional competence, and proficiency in all cadres, in the industry would soon be monitored.

He said that the reason for this was to ensure compliance with the requisite needs of all practitioners.

“I called for stronger ties between the NIHOTOUR and ITPN, as training providers and certifying institute to promote the culture of regular professional training and upgrade of practitioners in the industry.

“This will enable Nigerians occupy high office positions against the practice, where only expatriates are offered key positions, particularly in the hospitality sub-sector of the industry,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the FCT chapter of ITPN, Mrs Seimodei congratulated Kangiwa, over his appointment, as she solicited for his support in training and professional upgrade of its members.

Seimodei expressed dismay on the practice where expatriates were considered and placed above their Nigerian counterparts, in terms of job positions and remunerations.

The ITPN chairman appealed for a reversal of the trends as it was highly unjust, unfair and, should not be tolerated to continue in the industry.

She called for monitoring of professional conducts and practices of operators in the industry, to ensure compliance and quality output on the job by practitioners.

She stressed that this would bring about improved service delivery and better practice in the industry. (NAN)

