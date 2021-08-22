NIHOTOUR matriculates 500 students in its 9 campuses nationwide –official

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), on Saturday, matriculated 500 students in its nine campuses nationwide, for skills acquisition that would enhance effective service delivery.

The students, drawn from different organisations, are set to acquire knowledge in different skills.

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director General of NIHOTOUR, said the event afforded fresh students the opportunity to know the rules and regulations of the institute.

Kangiwa, who was represented by Mr Taiwo Famogbiyele, Director of General Studies, Research & Development, urged the students to study hard, by seeking the truth that would promote the institute’s image at all times.

” You are found worthy being admitted into the apex and premier institute for professional occupational skills development, for career building that is extremely competitive.

“We are matriculating students in post graduate, diploma as well as certificate courses of the institute”, Kangiwa said, adding: “I enjoin you be to obedient to the DG and all those in whom authority has been vested in the institute.

” You are to be law abiding, also you are expected not to do anything that will bring this institute into disrepute for the duration of your time here as students.

“This event will also officially induct you as ‘Junior Members’ of the institute’s community with pupillary status.

“As fresh students, you are expected to contribute your quota to enhance the institute’s image, wherever you find yourselves”, Kangiwa added.

The NIHOTOUR boss urged the students to participate actively in all institute’s activities, while remaining committed to their studies.

He encouraged them to use their youthful energies positively to enhance the growth and development of the institute.

” You should make sure that whatever you do or say remains a compliment to the development of the institute.

” As your instructors, mentors and educators, we assure you that we shall do all we can to ensure that your studies in this institute is peaceful and for achievable career prospects.

” We assure you of maximum support to attain your personal and organisational goals, in upgrading your professional status, through the most desired mentoring and instructional facilitation,” he added.

Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), in his goodwill message, commended the matriculants for the great step they took to acquire more knowledge on hospitality and tourism.

Thomas, who was represented by Director, Service Innovation Department, Mr Rose Ather, said the programme aimed at upgrading skills and promoting workforce development in the sector.

According to him, the NFVCB board has 27 staff, who were students of this great institute, in the diploma and post graduate diploma programmes.

” I am so excited because it is a great opportunity for the staff of this board to move forward because no knowledge is lost,” he said.

Mr Stephen Edibo, a student/ matriculant, who presented the expectations of the fresh students of the institute, said they desired to advance in knowledge and prospects.

He said that one of the aims of participating in the NIHOTOUR programme was for them to acquire knowledge, in order to enhance their job prospects, after identifying tourism industry as the future gold mine of the Nigerian economy.

” We are here to acquire knowledge and skills in order to fill in the gaps, after the studies in NIHOTOUR.

” NIHOTOUR, as a government institution, is capable of giving us the opportunity to contribute our quota by filling the gap in travel, hospitality and tourism, through quality training and studies.

” We are also here to maximise every opportunity, by ensuring that we are committed to our studies and also loyal to the institute,” he said.

Some of the students, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were so excited for the opportunity to acquire skills that would enhance their service delivery.

Miss Amogu Ekenma said it was a great opportunity for her to develop her skills and improve her career prospects, with a view to enhancing her service delivery in hospitality and tourism.

Ekenma urged people to take the advantage of the opportunities in NIHOTOUR to improve themselves.

Another trainee, Mrs Chinyere Ugwuoke said: ”as a working class woman, I have come to seek professional proficiency and development in my career path”. (NAN)

