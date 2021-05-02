The Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has expressed determination to reposition the institute’s campuses across the country for better training service delivery in the industry.

NIHOTOUR Director, Media and Public Relations, Mr Ahmed Sule, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that Kangiwa made the declaration while on a tour to the institute’s campuses across the six geo-political zones of the country, which includes Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Oshogbo, Bauchi and Kaduna.

Kangiwa, at the newly acquired campus in Makurdi, said that he embarked on tour of campuses to enable him deliver the institute’s mandate promptly and effectively.

He solicited the support of workers and students to enable the institute fulfill the manpower and capacity development needed from the Nigerian travel tourism and hospitality sector.

According to him, the essence of the tour is to have first-hand information as well as on the spot assessment needs of the campuses.

Kangiwa added that such assessment needs of the campuses were majorly staff welfare and infrastructural challenges.

Others included teaching and learning-aid logistics and provision of academic environment conducive for teaching and learning, beneficial to both staff and students.

“There are various developmental needs to associate with every campus of the institute. If they are to deliver on their core mandate, these deficiencies must be appropriately addressed,” he noted.

He said that in his effort to reposition the NIHOTOUR for better service delivery, some challenges had to be addressed.

Kangiwa reassured community members of the institute of better days ahead for NIHOTOUR to deliver quality vocational training, which the hospitality and tourism industry sector had been yearning for.

NAN reports that upon his assumption of office, Kangiwa has observed the low morale among staff, infrastructural deficiencies and the use of old model systems of teaching and learning.

“The condition must be reversed, if the institute is to deliver on its mandate, there is need to inject massive infrastructural development, cater for staff welfare and the deployment of digital technology, in learning and teaching of travel tourism and hospitality skills,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

