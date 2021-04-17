Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has mourned Alhaji Saleh Rabo, President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN).



Kangiwa said this in a statement by Ahmed Sule, Director, Media and Public Relations, NIHOTOUR, on Saturday in Abuja, describing the deceased as a committed and hardworking professional in the industry.



He extolled the deceased’s virtues, saying his death was a great loss to the Nigerian travel tourism and hospitality industry.



According to him, Rabo’s expertise and great contributions to the industry would be greatly missed.



He said the FTAN president was a pillar in the industry, who ensured that quality service delivery was not compromised.

While he prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, he added that he did all he could to take the industry to greater heights.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant his family, the Nigerian travel tourism community, friends and associates the courage and fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rabo died at his residence in Abuja on Friday and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

NAN also reports that the deceased was the National President of FTAN and member, Board of Directors of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN).

He was also former Vice President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) between 2012 and 2016. (NAN)

