NIHORT trains 58 farmers on mass production of vegetables

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) said it had trained 58 farmers on vegetable value chain in Badagry, Lagos State.

The Institute’s Assistant Chief Planning Officer (ACPO), Mr Adeniyi Atiba, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Atiba said that the trained farmers were carefully selected from major farm groups in the area, saying they comprised 25 males and 33 females.

He said that the objective of the training was to build the farmers’ capacity, empower and enhance their income generation.

” We would enhance their skills in vegetable production as well as expose them on good agronomy practices.”

Atiba said that the participating farmers were also trained on mass production of vegetables and value addition practices.

“The convener of the training, Dr Olutola Oyedele, gave an overview of the workshop, laying down what the participants should expect,” Atiba said.

According to him, the training covers agronomic techniques for vegetable production of Basil, Telfairia, Ocinum, Corchorus, pest and disease management, value addition of vegetables, eonomics of production and practical aspects.

Atiba said the participants at the training commended NIHORT for the initiative and promised to utilise all the knowledge gained from the exercise. (NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

