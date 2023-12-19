Niger’s Gov. Bago presents N613bn budget for 2024

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger presented a budget of N613.274 billion for 2024 to the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

He tagged the budget: “Budget of the Future’’.

The governor said the budget had a recurrent expenditure component of N149.2 billion or 24.33 per cent and capital expenditure of N464.05 billion, representing 75.67 per cent of the total package.

He said it would be financed through recurrent revenue of N298.052 billion, N155.963 billion of which would come from statutory allocation of.

Other revenue sources, he added are Value Added Tax of N50.6 billion, Internally-Generated Revenue of N61.8 billion, excess crude oil and other revenues of N9.5 billion.

On sectorial allocation, he said infrastructure, housing and urban renewal would get the highest estimate of N220.649 billion, representing 42 per cent of the capital allocation.

Responding, Speaker of the House, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji (APC-Mariga) said budgeting was to speed up planning and accountability.

He assured that the assembly would ensure speedy passage of the budget.

He appealed to ministries, departments and agencies of government to cooperate with the assembly during the budget screening process.

Sarkin-Daji commended the state and the Federal Government for abating insecurity in the state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to reconstruct federal roads in Niger that were in deplorable state. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya

