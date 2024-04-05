Niger’s deputy governor visits community where bandits killed 20 persons

Niger’s deputy governor, Mr Yakubu Garba visited Madaka community in Rafi Local Government Area on Thursday to commiserate with the people over the March 21 banditry attack there.

More than 20 persons were killed or injured or kidnapped in the attack.

Garba assured of government’s determination to end insecurity in all parts of the state.

He spoke with displaced persons taking refuge at the local government secretariat, engaged with the traditional leaders, vigilance groups, youths and women groups in Madaka, Kagara, and Tegina communities.

The deputy governor also toured security formations coordinating the tactical warfare against terrorism in the council area. (NAN)



By Rita Iliya