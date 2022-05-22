Nigeria’s unity will be my priority if become President – Fayemi

By Abbas Bamalli

Mr. Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor and one of the Presidential aspirants under the All Progressive Congress (APC), says the unity of the country will be his main priority if elected President.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian governors’ Forum, said this on Sunday in Katsina while addressing APC stakeholders and delegates.

According to Fayemi, the unity of the country is one of the major areas that should be looked at before any progress or development can be achieved.

He added that, “As one of the stakeholders that facilitated for the emergence of the APC, one of his focuses is to ensure the unity of the party members.

“The reward system in our party is faulty, it is unfair and it is not working, therefore, it has to be adjusted before we achieve the desired unity.”

He said that as someone who has done a lot for the party in various capacities, and also working closely with President Muhammadu Buhari, “I have all the qualities to lead the country as president.”

Fayemi explained that his presidential ambition is not a do-or-die affair, and therefore called on the delegates to vote for him during the forthcoming APC primaries.

He added that if he becomes the President of Nigeria, “ensuring the unity of the country, tackling insecurity and providing job opportunities for the youths will be my focus.”

In his response, Gov. Aminu Masari said Fayemi also has all the qualities to be the President of the country like the other APC presidential aspirants.

He commended Fayemi for the role he played towards the emergence of President Buhari as the then APC presidential candidate.

According to him, “From that background, for us, he has qualified to ask us to give him support to be the presidential flag bearer of the party. (NAN)

