Nigeria’s Supreme Court rekindling hope in judiciary – Federal Lawmaker

By Ibrahim Mohammed

#TrackNigeria- Lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in Edo State, Honourable Peter Akpatason has said that the apex court’s affirmation of his election in Abuja on Friday ‘‘rekindles hope in the country’s judicial system.’’

Akpatason who was addressing a crowd of supporters, associates amongst others shortly after the judgment stated that the court is proving to the world that Nigeria’s judiciary can actually cleanse itself.

The West African nation’s judiciary has come under both local and international criticism for miscarriage of justice more often than not as result of political or financial inducement. But the federal lawmaker noted that Justices of the Supreme Court can change such ugly commentary on the country with resounding judgments, ‘‘as it has done to the good people of my constituency and other Nigerians.’’

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State capital on Monday, April 15, nullified the election of Peter Akpatason of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a member of the House of Representatives for the Akoko-Edo federal constituency, following an appeal filled by the state House of Assembly ex-Speaker Kabiru Adjoto, against the judgment of a lower court that held and declared Akpatason as the party’s candidate in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections.

Adjoto had claimed that he won the party’s primary election held in October 2018, but was denied the ticket by the party leadership which he alleged was also affirmed by a lower court.

It would be recalled that the appellate court also nullified the APC National Assembly Primaries election appeals committee headed by former governor of the state, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

Delivering judgment on the appeal filed by Adjoto, Justice Moore Abraham-Adumein held that the trial court ought to have heard the case brought before it since it is its duty to do so, adding that Prof. Osunbor led committee was not properly constituted because the committee contravenes Article 21 B of the APC guidelines party of which says “no member of the five member appeals committee shall be from the state of assignment”.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

