Nigeria’s security structure has collapsed – Senate

The Senate on Wednesday, passed a vote of no-confidence on the entirety of Nigeria’s security structure, including the Military, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Police and other security structures, as a result of the high spate of crime across the country.

During its debate on lingering insecurity situation in the country, the Senate unanimously agreed that “the security structure in the country has totally collapsed.”

According to the lawmakers, underfunding of security structures, security chiefs overstaying their tenure, inadequate staff, among other reasons, were part of the issues that had contributed to insecurity in the country.

The Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to resign from office.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege further stressed that the security architecture in Nigeria was no longer effective, adding that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, was over-stretched, therefore could not face security challenges in the country.

“The security architecture of Nigeria is over-stretched and is no longer effective. Talking about NPF we were told the current strength of the police about 300, 000 to police about 200million people.

“With this number, there is no way they can do this job combating insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.