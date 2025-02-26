Nigeria’s security situation tied to global happenings – CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says Nigeria’s security situation cannot be divorced from happenings around the world due to global

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says Nigeria’s security situation cannot be divorced from happenings around the world due to global interconnectivity.

Abubakar stated this at the opening of the First Quarter Meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and Commanders on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the international security landscape has remained fluid, characterised by uncertainties, heightened geopolitical tensions, and evolving security threats.

According to him, the United States plays a pivotal role in global peace and security.

Abubakar said the recent change in the U.S. administration and its evolving foreign policy signals had introduced uncertainties for many nations as they assess the potential impact on their strategic interests.

“We are not exempt from these dynamics, as our experience has shown that defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States is often influenced by political considerations.

“Hence, we must proactively plan to mitigate any likely impact on the ongoing AH1-Z Helicopter procurement and other training courses that might be conducted in the U.S.

“Meanwhile, in Europe, the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to influence global defence strategies, with nations prioritising missile technologies, air defence systems, drone warfare, and cyber capabilities over more traditional warfare methods.

“This is a phenomenon we must study carefully as an air force and adapt quickly through innovation as we enhance our operational capabilities, going forward.

“Similarly, the Middle-East remains highly unstable as a result of uncertainties in Syria and the aftermath of the conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as its neighbours.

“A key lesson from these conflicts is the rise in the use of the electromagnetic spectrum, artificial intelligence, drone warfare, and the manipulation of social media in shaping war narratives,” he said.

Abubakar said that NAF must critically examine the trends and develop strategies, including refining doctrines and utilising advanced technological capabilities.

This, he explained, would enhance overall effectiveness in tackling contemporary and future security challenges.

He said that West Africa’s security landscape in 2024 had remained highly complex, adding that Nigeria’s security challenges had also remained multifaceted.

According to him, the counterinsurgency operations in the North-East and North-West recorded significant progress in the first three quarters of 2024.

The CAS said that this was due to increased synergy between NAF and ground forces that helped in neutralising high-value terrorist targets.

“We must sustain this momentum, as jointly planned and executed operations have consistently delivered positive results.

“However, despite our heightened efforts, the highly volatile, uncertain and complex security situation in the Sahel region continues to feed insecurity in Nigeria, as we have seen in the emergence of the Lakurawa group in the North-West.

“Similarly, in the North-East, recent high-profile attacks by Boko Haram on land forces’ locations suggest a renewed effort for the group to resurge,” he said.

The CAS implored the senior officers to interrogate the briefs from 2024 activities and provide meaningful contributions to shape implementation plans and projections for year 2025.

According to him, leadership responsibility is not just a duty, but also a calling that demands results driven by initiative, strategic planning, and foresight. (NAN)