Nigeria’s security collective responsibility – AIG

By Victor Adeoti

An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, has called on Nigerians to see the country’s security as a collective responsibility

.

Akande, who is in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Osogbo.

The police chief, who is retiring from the force on Friday, said that the call had become imperative due to the fact that those committing various crimes in the society were humans and not spirit.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to rid the society of criminals and criminal elements.

He said, “It is high time we all realised that securing our land is not the sole responsibility of the police or other security agencies alone.

“Rather, it should be seen as the business for all. That is when we can rid the society of criminals disturbing our neighborhood.

“Simple information about these criminals, their activities and those with the tendency to engage in nefarious activities will go a long way in assisting the security agents in curbing their negative activities.”

On how the Nigerian Police Force could be improved to meet the increasing security challenges, the retiring AIG implored the authorities to continue to deploy modern gadgets obtainable in other climes.

He further stated that regular trainings of men and officers of the force should not be compromised.

Akande, however, expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to him to serve the country at all the levels he had been through.

“This, I never take for granted. Indeed, I cherish my journey in the police force; the people I met, the places I have been to and the services I have rendered, all of which are appreciated.

“My special appreciation go to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, and President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, who, without any sentiment, allowed me to provide route security for them and their families.

“I deeply appreciate them and others in the course of my duties,” he said.

Akande expressed his readiness to continue to serve the country in whatever capacity he might be needed in the nearest future. (NAN)