Nigeria’s security challenges triggered by corruption – Owasanoye

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, says insecurity in the country is triggered by high level of corruption and unstable economy.

Owasanoye said this in a statement by ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The ICPC chairman spoke when he received the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Ahmed Audi.

He stressed the commission’s desire to work with NSCDC in tackling the problems bedeviling the nation because of the critical link between corruption and insecurity.

Owasanoye said that the synergy between the two agencies was necessary for national interest as information and intelligence gathering would help in combating corruption.

He added that this would reduce the tendency to criminality in the country.

The ICPC boss said that the commission was willing to help in capacity building for the officers and also to share knowledge on asset management and value with NSCDC.

Earlier, the NSCDC’s C-G stated that all corruption cases involving officers of the corps would be transferred to the ICPC for further action.

“NSCDC will discontinue with the high-profile corruption cases before it to allow ICPC that has the mandate and technical know-how to handle,’’ he said.

Audi also solicited the support of the commission in the training of NSCDC personnel, adding that the ICPC was better placed to train officers on investigation techniques and intelligence gathering.

He said that the personnel were now aware of corruption and its associated risk following the introduction of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the corps by ICPC.

“The NSCDC officers have benefited through the ACTU as they have been trained on Corruption Risk Assessment and System Study,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...