Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N42.84trn in Q2 2022 – NBS

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from N35.46 trillion (86.57 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021 to N42.84 trillion (103.31 billion dollars) in the corresponding period in 2002.

Public debt stock includes external and domestic debts.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made the declaration in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated that external debt stood at N13.71 trillion (33.46 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021 and increased to N16.61 trillion (40.06 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2022.

The NBS stated also that domestic debt was N21.75 trillion (53.10 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021, but increased to N26.23 trillion (63.24 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2022.

“This shows that public debt (in national currency) grew by 20.81 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 from figure recorded in the second quarter of 2021,’’ it added.

In a breakdown by states, the bureau stated that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of N797.30 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

It was followed by Delta at N378.87 billion and Ogun at N241.78 billion.

Jigawa recorded the lowest debt at N45.13 billion, followed by Ebonyi and Kebbi at N59.11 billion and N60.41 billion, respectively.

It added that Lagos State also recorded the highest external debt stock of 1.27 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2022, followed by Kaduna State at 586.77 million dollars and Edo at 268.31 million dollars.

“The lowest external debt stock was recorded in Borno at 18.69 million dollars, followed by Taraba and Yobe at 22.28 million dollars and 23.09 million dollars, respectively,’’ the report stated. (NAN)

