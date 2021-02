Nigeria’s Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the next World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General.

This is contained in the WTO verified Twitter account @wto on Monday.

“Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.”

The term of the new director-general would start March 1.

(NAN)