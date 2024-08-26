Nigeria’s Oil War: Battling Theft, Sabotage, and Economic Ruin, By Lemmy Ughegbe

Nigeria’s struggle with oil theft and pipeline vandalism is akin to battling a hydra—a beast whose heads multiply every time one is severed. These challenges have, for decades, sunk their fangs into the country’s economic lifeblood, draining vitality and potential. Yet, Nigeria’s plight is not an isolated one. Like a plague, the twin evils of oil theft and pipeline sabotage have infected several other nations, each grappling with its own vicious cycle of loss and recovery.

In recent years, the audacity and scale of oil theft in Nigeria have grown to monstrous proportions. What once seemed like a manageable nuisance has mutated into a crisis, revealing the state’s weakening ability to protect its most valuable resource. The unchecked plundering of Nigeria’s oil wealth is not just a gash in the country’s economy—it is a haemorrhage that threatens to bleed the nation dry. As this shadow war rages on, Nigeria’s efforts mirror the struggles of other oil-rich nations ensnared by similar challenges.

A Global Tangle: Oil Theft Across the World

Nigeria’s struggles might feel uniquely overwhelming, but the curse of oil theft has spread its tendrils far beyond its borders. Mexico battles its own demons with huachicoleo, the illegal tapping of pipelines driven by organised crime. Like thieves in the night, these criminal cartels slither through the shadows, leaving a trail of loss and environmental destruction in their wake. Mexico has attempted to cut off this serpent’s head with military crackdowns, shutting down pipelines and transporting fuel by tankers, but corruption remains the venom that weakens the system, rendering success elusive.

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, where oil is both a curse and a salvation, theft is rampant amid the ruins of an economic collapse. Like vultures circling a dying beast, smugglers and criminals pick apart what remains of the nation’s oil infrastructure. The government’s grip is weak, hobbled by political unrest and financial instability, and so the bleeding continues. Similarly, Iraq, whose oil fields stretch across conflict zones like patches of fertile land in a desert of strife, has endured years of sabotage. Militant groups prey on its vulnerabilities, siphoning off oil and wrecking infrastructure as they wage their own wars.

In Libya, the fight for oil is a tug of war, with armed groups seizing control of facilities as they scramble for dominance. Like waves crashing against a rocky shore, the Libyan government’s attempts to regain control are persistent yet often ineffective, splintered by internal divisions. Further afield in Colombia, guerrilla groups like the National Liberation Army (ELN) treat oil pipelines as battlegrounds, attacking infrastructure to fund their insurgency. The Colombian government responds with force, but the battle, like many others, rages on.

Even Russia and Indonesia, with their sprawling landscapes and vast oil reserves, find themselves ensnared by this global malaise. Criminal gangs in Russia’s remote Siberian wilderness tap pipelines with impunity, while in Indonesia, the lush forests conceal a web of illegal siphoning operations. Both nations, like others, have tried to tighten the noose with surveillance and security patrols, but corruption and the vastness of their territories make control difficult.

Nigeria’s Battle: From Crisis to Recovery

Back in Nigeria, the war on oil theft has followed a winding, tortuous path, with victories fleeting and losses monumental. During the Buhari administration, the government initially refused to continue the contract with Tompolo’s Tantita Security outfit, a move that proved disastrous. This decision was akin to abandoning a fort in the midst of an invasion. Oil theft surged, and production plummeted to a dismal 790,000 barrels per day (bpd). The nation, once a giant in the oil market, found itself limping, crippled by its own vulnerability.

But the story didn’t end there. Realising the gravity of the situation, the Buhari administration had a change of heart and re-awarded the contract to Tantita. Like a knight returning to a besieged castle, Tompolo’s team rode back into the fray, spearheading a recovery. Oil production climbed to 1.3 million bpd, marking the beginning of Nigeria’s ascent from the abyss.

This resurgence under the Mele Kyari leadership of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd) was further bolstered in year 2022 by a new weapon in Nigeria’s arsenal: technology. The deployment of a sophisticated Digital Intelligence Platform became the country’s eye in the sky, monitoring the labyrinthine Niger Delta region and its web of creeks where much of the illicit activity took place. The platform acted like a spider at the centre of a vast network, sensing disturbances and relaying real-time intelligence to various security agencies. Information flowed seamlessly to the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and private security contractors like Tantita and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria (PIN).

With all eyes on the creeks, Nigeria’s defences grew stronger, and NNPC Ltd began to regain control of its assets. Production steadily climbed, and as of now, oil output has reached nearly 1.8 million bpd—an improvement that signals hope, though the battle is far from won.

Despite these gains, there remains an unsettling truth: much of the oil being stolen in Nigeria is still not properly documented. Like a hidden illness festering beneath the surface, the full extent of the theft is unknown. The losses are likely far greater than official figures suggest, leaving a gaping wound in the nation’s economy.

Lessons from Global Struggles

Globally, the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism is a protracted one. Countries facing similar challenges have tried a range of strategies, from military crackdowns and increased security patrols to advanced surveillance technology and international cooperation. However, Nigeria’s situation remains unique due to the complexity of the Niger Delta region—a tangle of waterways and jungle that provides perfect cover for illicit operations—and the sheer scale of the problem.

For instance, Mexico’s reliance on military interventions has seen limited success, hampered by corruption within the security forces themselves. In Venezuela, the government’s weakened state has left it unable to effectively combat oil theft, while Iraq and Libya struggle to protect their oil resources amid ongoing conflicts. Nigeria, by contrast, has shown that a combination of technology and local knowledge—through partnerships with former militants like Tompolo—can yield results, though sustaining these gains requires constant innovation and stronger governance.

The Road Ahead: Nigeria’s Quest for Stability

Nigeria’s oil production, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, has clawed its way back from the depths. But the journey is far from over. The federal government’s continued reliance on Tompolo’s militants and advanced surveillance technology has yielded success, yet these measures are not without controversy. The question remains: how can Nigeria ensure that this fragile recovery doesn’t unravel?

Crude oil remains the heart that pumps life into Nigeria’s economy, providing up to 80 percent of foreign exchange earnings and nearly 70 percent of the annual budget. But like any heart under constant strain, it needs care and protection. The federal government, in collaboration with state governments, must continue to tackle the issue of oil theft with a renewed sense of urgency, drawing lessons from global counterparts while refining its own approach. Failure is not an option—the stakes are simply too high.

An Economy Haemorrhaging: The Costs of Inaction

The scale of Nigeria’s losses to oil theft is staggering, yet it may be only the tip of the iceberg. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu recently disclosed that the country loses approximately 400,000 bpd to oil theft. Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva estimated that Nigeria lost at least 700,000 bpd to thieves in 2022 alone—a situation unparalleled by other oil-producing nations like Venezuela, Iraq, Mexico, and Malaysia. And yet, many of these stolen barrels remain undocumented, slipping through the cracks like grains of sand in an hourglass. The full scale of the problem is likely far greater than official records indicate, leaving a yawning chasm in the nation’s finances.

In October last year, the Nigerian Senate reported that the country lost N2.3 trillion to crude oil theft. But this figure, alarming as it is, is likely a conservative estimate. The shadow economy of oil theft operates in the dark, beyond the reach of formal accounting, and its impact is felt far and wide.

As Nigeria continues to bleed, the call for a decisive and comprehensive solution grows louder. If the country can regain full control of its oil resources, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd) could potentially produce no less than 3 millions (three million) barrels per day, breathing new life into the economy. Such an achievement would be nothing short of transformative, a beacon of hope in a landscape scarred by years of theft and loss. With the right mix of vigilance, innovation, and resolve, Nigeria can emerge victorious, restoring stability and prosperity to its citizens.

