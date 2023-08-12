Nigeria’s number 1 golf player Bako advocates establishment of golf academies

By Aderonke Ojediran

Kamalu Bako, Nigeria’s number one ranked golf player, on Saturday called for the establishment of golf academies in order to develop golf at the grassroots.

Bako, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said being deliberate about grassroots development would influence the quality of players in the amateur and professional levels.

“For golf to develop at the grassroots, we need to ensure that the proper structures are put in place such as having golf academies, where up and coming players are introduced to the sport early enough.

“The idea is to introduce them to golf early enough so they can go to anywhere in world and compete confidently among their peers.

“That’s why some countries’ golf circuits are very competitive; golf is generally perceived as an elitist sport but having an academy will be a leveler,” he said.

Bako said his goal for the year was to play in the Safari Tours to prepare him to participate in the Kenya Open, which is part of the European tour.

“This year has been fair, my focus now is to get into the Safari Tour, play well then play in the European Tour, that is my goal.

“This will enable me to compete with the best, and help me assess myself and develop myself better. Playing in the European Tour is my focus at the moment, by November it will tee-off,” Bako said.

On his challenges so far, the current number one ranked golfer in the country told NAN that he needed sponsorship to fund his participation in this tournament.

“Attaining this set goal will be guaranteed when I get sponsors that key into the vision; getting good sponsors will take financial burden off me so I can focus on training.

“Going for this tournaments is not cheap, so I hope to find sponsors soon,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

