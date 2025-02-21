Nigeria’s massive livestock sector still under-utilised – Minister

By Felicia Imohimi

The Federal Government has pledged to establish a gene bank to preserve the genetic makeup of indigenous livestock breeds and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made this commitment at the 2025 Ministerial briefing on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the government’s progress and developmental agenda.

It aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for ministers to update the public on their ministries’ achievements, policies, and programmes.

The initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication.

Maiha stated that the gene bank would enable the country to store its indigenous genetic resources, which are naturally disease-resistant.

The minister described the move as crucial to maintaining the country’s unique livestock breeds rather than replacing them.

“We intend to integrate our indigenous breeds into modern livestock production systems and conduct crossbreeding so that those elements of indigenous genetics are preserved for national growth,” he said.

He further noted that the government would leverage technology to enhance livestock production and management.

He stated that the ministry had digitised cattle routes and dams across the country.

According to him, this measure would enable the government to monitor and track activities in all grazing reserves nationwide at the press of a button.

He stated that, based on estimates, the country’s livestock sector is valued at over N33 (billion), making it one of the most significant yet underutilised economic assets in Nigeria.

“We have the largest livestock population in Africa, a rapidly expanding market for meat and dairy products, and a strategic location for agricultural exports.

“However, poor infrastructure, inadequate investment, outdated production methods, and persistent conflicts between farmers and herders have prevented the sector from reaching its full potential.

“President Bola Tinubu established the ministry to drive a new era of transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“For the past few months, we have laid the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Our goal is for Nigeria’s livestock sector to become a major contributor to GDP, increasing from the current five per cent to 10 per cent by 2030 and creating millions of jobs.

“Also, within this period, our aim is to produce sufficient meat, dairy, and other animal products to not only meet domestic demand but also compete in the global market,” he said.

Maiha stated that the ministry’s mandate had expanded beyond traditional livestock management.

He added that it was now focused on diversifying the economy, driving industrialisation, strengthening private sector participation, and securing Nigeria’s future in the global agricultural market. (NAN aside from headline)