Nigeria’s Kidnapping Epidemic: CCC Demands Immediate Action





The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has sounded the alarm on Nigeria’s escalating kidnapping crisis, urging the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency to address the national security threat.

The Chairman of the CCC, Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), in a press release, expressed concern that the situation will degenerate into a crisis if left unchecked, endangering innocent lives and undermining national security.

According to the Centre, the kidnapping epidemic has evolved into a lucrative industry, with criminal groups and terrorist organizations adopting it as a primary source of revenue. Despite security measures, the trend has deepened insecurity and paved the way for other violent crimes.

Recent incidents include the killing of a traditional ruler in Sokoto emirate, the abduction of 20 medical students who were later freed, and the prolonged captivity of Dr. Ganiat Popoola, a medical doctor.

The CCC recommends a multi-faceted approach to combat kidnapping, including significant investment in technology, greater responsibility and accountability from security forces, and addressing underlying socio-economic factors.

The Centre also prescribes a coordinated national response, involving strengthened security agency capacity, deepened synergy, and greater collaboration between federal, state, and local governments.

The CCC calls on the international community to support Nigeria’s efforts to combat kidnapping and urges the government to act swiftly to prevent a national crisis.

By PRNigeria