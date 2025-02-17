Nigeria’s improved ranking on TI index, a reflection of successes of Tinubu’s policies – group

Nigeria’s improved ranking on the Corruption Perception Index of the Transparency International (TI) is a reflection of the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu administration’s policies.

By Salif Atojoko

Nigeria’s improved ranking on the Corruption Perception Index of the Transparency International (TI) is a reflection of the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu administration’s policies.

A group, the Tinubu Stakeholders Forum (TSF), made this known in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Mr Ahmad Sajoh.

“The recent improvement in TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index, where Nigeria advanced five places, is a testament to the present administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity.

“This achievement reflects the effectiveness of President Tinubu’s comprehensive anti-corruption strategy, which encompasses both robust policy deployment and stringent enforcement measures.

“We have no doubt that the administration’s focus on implementing policies that foster economic stability and provide support to civil servants has been instrumental in this progress,” said TSF.

The group said initiatives such as the establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company, to be inaugurated in May 2025, would expand credit access to businesses and individuals, thereby promoting economic growth and reducing the temptation for corrupt practices.

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a key policy initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration aimed at easing the financial burden of tertiary education on families, especially civil servants.

“By providing interest-free student loans with a flexible repayment structure, NELFUND reduces the pressure on parents to fund their children’s education, promoting financial stability and discouraging unethical means of income.

“Furthermore, the administration’s housing policy focuses on creating mortgage and consumer credit reforms, introducing home ownership programmes for civil servants with flexible payment terms over their service years,” continued the group.

It said the initiative provided economic comfort for civil servants, enabling them to secure material needs legitimately and reducing the allure of illicit means.

According to the group, the recent minimum wage increase from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 is another significant step towards ensuring that public servants receive fair compensation, thereby diminishing the incentive for corrupt activities.

“These policies not only enhance the welfare of civil servants but also contribute to a culture of integrity and accountability within the public sector.

“We also commend efforts by the administration to ensure speedy prosecution of corruption cases in court,” said TSF.

NAN reports that the TI, a global coalition against corruption, ranks countries according to the perception of their performance on corruption.

In the 2024 CPI released by TI, Nigeria was ranked 140 out of the 180 countries assessed.

The country scored 26 points out of 100, one point higher than the 2023 score of 25, to emerge the 36th most corrupt country in the world.

NAN reports that the TI tagged South Sudan as the most corrupt country, followed by Somalia and Venezuela.

The least corrupt country is Denmark with 90 points.

It is followed by Finland with 88 points and Singapore with 84 points.

In the 2021 CPI, TI ranked Nigeria 154 out of 180 countries.

In 2022, the country ranked 150 out of 180 countries.

In 2023, it ranked 145, an improvement of the 2022 ranking of 150. (NAN)