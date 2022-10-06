Nigeria’s future in hands of teachers – Stakeholders

By Clara Egbogota

Some stakeholders in the education sector in Delta State on Thursday described teachers as powerful agents who would help make Nigeria a well educated country and secure its future.

The stakeholders spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews to mark the 2022 World Teachers’ Day which had the theme : “Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.

They said teachers had the responsibility of molding character, inculcating values and training of students to become responsible future leaders in the country.

Mrs Shola Daibo, the state’s Commissioner for Technical Education, said teachers were role models in classrooms and the society and they were vital nation builders.

“Teachers play vital role in nation building, as they help nurture desirable, useful and purposeful children to take up leadership positions in the country.

“In resent times, teachers have developed themselves with modern approaches for effective transfer of knowledge. Therefore, they have the capacity to make Nigeria a powerful and well educated country, “she said.

The commissioner urged teachers to always abide by the ethics of the profession, saying that the fate of the future generation was in their hands.

Also, Mr Reginald Bayoko, Head of Service, Delta State, described the position of teachers in the life of every child as second, only to the biological parents.

According to him, everyone in leadership position must have passed through a teacher.

The Executive Chairman, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mr Sunny Ogwu, commended teachers for being agents of positive change and development in society.

He commended teachers for being professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that primary school education was very important as it remained the cradle of education.

“I congratulate the teachers for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for them in the state, beginning from November.

“I urge them to reciprocate the gesture by being committed and dedicated to their job,” he said.

Mr Chucks Oshiagwu, the Vice Principal Owa-Oyibu Secondary School, said teachers’ day was worth celebrating because of their input to humanity and social development all over the world.

“Celebrating teachers yearly is a way of appreciating us for what we do. No teacher, no civilization, no revolution.

” I am proud to be a teacher. I love this profession. Even as a principal, I still go to the classroom to teach because I love the job, ” he said.

In her views, Mrs Rose Obi, Chairman National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Uvwie Local Government Area, said teachers’ day was set aside by stakeholders to evaluate teachers

“A day to celebrate teachers, identify their challenges as well as resolving issues in the teaching profession,” she added.

Mr Oritseweyimi Eboh, Chairman Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria, called on the government to better the lot of teachers, saying that Nigerian teachers were not happy.(NAN)

