By Danlami Nmodu

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alerted the general public to the existence of a fake LinkedIn account bearing the name of its Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, being used by an impersonator to defraud unsuspecting people.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Mrs Francisca K. Omayuli, spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The statement also revealed a WhatsApp number+2348032094552 being used to defraud people.

According to the Ministry, investigation has commenced into the fake account to apprehend the perpetrator.

However, the statement was issued so as to prevent others from falling victim of the fraudulent activities of the perpetrator(s). It also urged members of the public not to accept any invitation by the impersonator.

The statement signed by Francisca K. Omayuli reads in full: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a fake LinkedIn Account bearing the name and photograph of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa.The impersonator has also used the said account and WhatsApp number +2348032094552 to defraud unsuspecting persons.

“This public notice is to ensure that no other person falls victim of the fraudulent activities of the perpetrator(s).Therefore, any invitation or request emanating from the LinkedIn Account or aforementioned WhatsApp number should be disregarded and reported as spam.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend and bring the impersonator to book,” the Ministry said.

