Nigeria’s economy can grow up by to 10% annually – Ex-CBN Director

April 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



Dr Titus Okunrounmu, former , Budgeting Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says Nigeria’s economy can grow between seven per cent and 10 per cent annually if the necessary measures are put in place.

Okunrounmu made the projection in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

The former CBN was reacting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection Nigeria economy would grow 2.5 per cent in 2021.

Recall the IMF on revised the projected growth of Nigeria’s economy in 2021 to 2.5 per cent, from its earlier projection of 1.5 per cent announced in January.

Okunrounmu said the projection of 2.5 per cent the IMF was low for the country.

He said there were some countries in that had been recording a growth rate of between six per cent and seven per cent in the last three years.

The ex- CBN urged the Federal to, rather than export the nation’s crude oil to the world, rebuild the refineries and produce refined products that could generate more revenue for the country.

“If the country could refine all the crude products we have, some countries of the world will be coming to Nigeria to buy from us.

“The country’s refineries should be so as to generate employment and provide all by-products that the nation needs Nigeria a great country.

“Our balance of payment will be buoyant and the nation’s exchange rate will be stabilised,” he said.

Okunrounmu stressed the need for the to get things done better way, as the country was not meant to be a poverty-stricken nation.

He also suggested that the Federal could make emphatic in diversifying more to agriculture.

According to him, there is nothing planted in the country that will not grow.(NAN)

