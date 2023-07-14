Nigeria’s democracy survival requires strong judiciary, media — Judge, SANs

By Chinyere Omeire

The Judiciary and some media stakeholders say that for Nigeria’s democracy to advance, there should be a strong judiciary alongside efficient media and security agencies.

The stakeholders tasked President Bola Tinubu, to make strong, well funded institutions rather than strong men, a hallmark of his administration.

The stakeholders said this during the 2023 Annual Lecture of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC) held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

The event had the themed “Birthing a new Nigeria: Role of the Judiciary, Security Agencies and the Media in a Democratic Society”.

Those who spoke included Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo (Rtd), Mr Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN), Mr Abiodun Olatunji (SAN) and a former Editor of The Nation Newspaper, Mr Lekan Otunfodunrin.

The Guest Speaker, Olatunji, SAN, who delivered a paper on the theme of the event, emphasised the importance of the Judiciary in a democracy.

He identified several fundamental issues government must resolve for the judiciary to become strong and independent.

These included merit-based appointment of justices/judges, security of justices/judges’ tenures, establishment/strengthening of state judicial councils and improved welfare of Judicial officers.

He maintained that Judicial financial autonomy must be sustained and intimidation of judges must end.

Justice Taiwo agreed with all that was outlined by the guest speaker, however, added that poor remuneration for retired justices be looked into, particularly, federal judges.

He revealed that his total pension as a retired justice is below N500,000, an amount inadequate to meet his needs in the current poor economy.

Taiwo said: “Federal judges are badly treated after retirement, compared to state judges.

“Lagos State has tried for retired judges. The state gives retired judges allowances for life, buy cars and other gifts for them as if they are in service.

“My take home every month is less than N500,000”.

According to him, there is a symbiotic relationship between the judiciary and the press with regard to information.

“One makes sure that the constitutional provision for freedom of information is enforced while the other disseminates the information as the case may be,” Taiwo explained.

He also emphasised the importance of the press in everyday life, adding that government get informed about the feelings of its citizens through the news.

In his own speech, Mr Oyeyipo, SAN, also made a case for strengthening of the Judiciary, noting that it was critical for a constitutional democracy.

“There can’t be a democracy without the judiciary,” he said.

Otunfodunrin talked on the need for the Executive to understand the need for separation of powers, saying it was a key distinguishing factor between a democracy and a military regime.

Earlier, NAJUC Chairman, Mr Peter Fowoyo, emphasised the importance of key sectors to fulfill their constitutional roles in the country’s interest.

He tasked the judiciary and security agencies on the need to step up their game.

Fowoyo said: “To birth a new Nigeria, the judiciary, the security agencies and indeed the media must not only identify their roles and play it accordingly, they must also work together for the betterment of all Nigerians”.

He, however, thanked the judiciary for the support given to judiciary reporters and the work they render to the society.

Fowoyo, urged the third arm of government to do more in the dispensation of justice.

He also thanked the security agencies not just for attending the event but for their commitment in ensuring that the society remained safe to live in.

“The President, Bola Tinubu, has reiterated that you must share intelligence gathering and work together as a team. This cannot be overemphasised,” he advised.

The event also featured the installation of Mr Olatunji, as a patron of NAJUC and Chief Felix Fagbohungbe (SAN), as ground patron.

They were installed by Taiwo.

Some NAJUC members, Joshua Morakinyo, Innocent Anaba, Wale Igbontade , Akeem Ishola and Ranti Thomas, were conferred with honorary awards for their contributions to the association. (NAN)

