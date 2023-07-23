Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined -Atiku

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned against any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

He also alleged harassment of judiciary officers to subvert justice in the ongoing litigation on the 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Saturday, alleged plot to intimidate the judges into delivering favourable judgments for the ruling party at the election tribunal.

He said that reports in the media about some heinous plots to harass justices sitting on the petition would not be good for the nation.

Abubakar said that Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined by using the judiciary to serve the interest of the ruling party.

“Our laws are very clear about the prerequisite of separation of powers as a guarantee of an independent judiciary.

“The idea behind that concept of an independent judiciary is to insulate that branch of government from unholy fraternity between its hallowed members and the rest of the society – especially the political actors.

“Our democracy gives the people of Nigeria the powers to choose their leaders, and our laws demand that our judiciary must be allowed to act independently without harassment and intimidation by the government or powerful interests.

“To compromise the workings of our democracy and seeking to compromise the workings of our judiciary is an open call for anarchy.

“As a party in the litigation that is currently reviewing the outcome of the last presidential election, we wish to express our intentions to do all that is within the law in resisting any attempt to undermine our fragile democracy,” he said.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to abide by the golden rule of eternal vigilance.

He also appealed to all security agencies in the country to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and resist being used as an instrument of oppression and intimidation against the judiciary.

He also called on the international community to watch what was happening in Nigeria with keen interest. (NAN)

