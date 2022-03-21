Nigeria’s democracy needs continuous interrogation, says NBA chairman

The Chairman of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, on Monday called for intensified conversations on ways to deepen the nation’s democracy.

Uwanna made the call in an address of welcome at the commencement of the 2022 NBA Lagos Branch Law Week, held at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law week had the theme: “Democracy and the Legal Order, Shaping the Future”.

According to Uwanna, the nation must view its democracy as dynamic to be able to deepen it.

He said that the dynamism of the nation’s democracy would afford the citizens avenues for its continuous interrogation in a bid to satisfy their yearnings.

“We must view our democracy not as final but as a living and changing organism which needs continuous interrogation and balance to ensure that it satisfies the yearnings of Nigerians and foreigners that have relationship with Nigeria.

“It is in this prism that the organisers of this year’s law week have chosen the topic: ‘Democracy and Legal Order: Shaping the Future,’” he said.

According to him, the theme provides an opportunity to interrogate the nation’s democracy alongside the legal order upon which it stands.

He expressed optimism that the event would provide discussions on how Nigeria could build a greater democraty to shape the collective future of its citizens.

“We anticipate that the sessions will provide information on what is required to shape the future,” he said. (NAN)

