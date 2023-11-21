Nigeria’s Defence Chief, General Christopher Musa, not dead – DHQ

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked a report that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa is dead.

A statement signed by Bridgadier General Tukur Gusau, Director, Defence Information described the report as

“unfortunate, unethical and lack credibility.”

Brigadier General Tukur affirmed that in fact, the “CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty.”

Tukur said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online news paper alleging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday. The report is unfortunate, unethical and lack credibility.

“To put the records straight the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty. The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria .

According to the Defence Spokesman, “The online newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

