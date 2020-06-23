Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths now 525 as NCDC confirms 675 new cases

Share the news













The NCDC on Monday night reported 675 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

According to figures tweeted on NCDC handle, Nigeria’s deaths from the pandemic now stand at 525.

Also, Lagos state recorded the highest confirmed cases Monday with 288.Oyo state recorded 76 cases while Rivers came third with 56 cases.

See the figures as released on NCDC Twitter handle below:

675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths https://t.co/7nAWZGBiYY

