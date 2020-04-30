Kano records higher figure as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise by 204

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen by 204, bringing the total to 1,932, the Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed.

The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, stated Thursday night that while Kano and Lagos recorded 80 and 45 cases each, down the ladder, Ondo and Kebbi states, recorded one case, each.

“204 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 80-Kano, 45-Lagos, 12-Gombe, nine -Bauchi, nine -Sokoto, seven -Borno, seven -Edo, six-Rivers, six -Ogun, four -FCT, four -Akwa Ibom, four -Bayelsa, three -Kaduna, two -Oyo, two -Delta, two -Nasarawa, one -Ondo and one -Kebbi.

“As at 11:50pm 30th April, there are 1,932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, with 319 discharged patients and 58 recorded deaths,” the tweet read.