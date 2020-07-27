Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 40,000, death toll hits 858

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday announced 555 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus exceeded 40,000 in five months.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle, also recorded two deaths in the country within the last 24 hours.

NCDC said 40,537 cases had been confirmed, 17,374 cases discharged and 858 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory till date.

It said that the new cases were reported in the 18 states of Lagos (156), Kano (65), Ogun (57), Plateau (54), Oyo(53), Benue (43), FCT (30), Ondo(18), Kaduna (16), Akwa Ibom (13), Gombe (13), Rivers (12), Ekiti (9), Osun (8), Cross River (3), Borno (2), Edo (2) and Bayelsa (1).

The health agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It also advised Nigerians to limit or avoid sharing personal items as well as avoid touching high-contact surfaces like door handles and stair rails.

According to the agency, the virus that causes COVID-19 can live on surfaces for several hours.

The NCDC further urged Nigerians to clean all surfaces with soap and water or disinfectants. (NAN)

