Nigeria’s CNS to speak on Africa’s Blue Economy in South Africa

By Moses Omorogieva

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has been selected as the Lead Speaker at an international symposium on Africa Ocean Blue Economy holding in South Africa in May.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Patrick Agbambu, President/Chief Executive, Security Watch Africa Initiative (SWAI) and the Centre for Military Studies (CEMIS), Stellenbosch University, South Africa, organisers of the the two-day symposium.

The statement said that the symposium would hold between May 4 and 5, with the theme: ‘’Blue Ocean Economy and Security in Africa: Challenges and Prospects for Agenda 2063’’.

The statement pointed out that the symposium would seek to explore various aspects of the Blue Ocean Economy and the potential roles that the Navies of various countries could play, in conjunction with public and private sector entities, in ensuring security on the continent’s ocean waters.

“It is aimed at articulating practical mechanism in actualising the Blue Ocean Economy for the African continent using Nigeria’s CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo’s outstanding leadership at the Nigerian Navy.

“The discussions are also aimed at exploring how African Navies have experienced the unlocking of the Blue Economies in Africa.

“It will further assist to foster inter-naval co-operations and relationships between ECOWAS and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Navies,” it said.

The statement further explained that the symposium would provide opportunities for the Naval chiefs to frame the agenda for the participation of the Navy in their respective Blue water economies.

It noted that each Navy would provide a keynote address regarding their experiences in defending the blue water economy.

“Among those expected to attend the symposium include parliamentarians, Ministry of Defence personnel, practitioners in the maritime space, academics, defence Industry and Military Academy students. (NAN)