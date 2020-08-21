Nigeria’s challenges: Ogun Governor advocates dialogue



Gov. Dapo Abiodun Ogun on Thursday appealed to Nigerians to embrace dialogue instead of confrontation as a means of addressing the nation’s challenges.

Abiodun made the appeal while addressing members of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) who led a peaceful protest to his office at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

Abiodun noted that it would be in the best interest of everyone that the country be better organised and empowered to actualise its full potential.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Shuaib Salisu, said that “all federating parts of Nigeria must engage in meaningful and peaceful dialogue for the nation to attain an enviable height”.

He enjoined the forum to continue to ensure that they express their views and conduct themselves in manners that would not lead to the breach of security of the country.

Abiodun added that it was imperative that groups intellectually engage and express their views with superior augments and not “superior warfare”.

“Let me enjoin you to always express your views and conduct yourselves in a manner that will not lead to the breach of peace and security of the country.

“I urge you to continue to engage one of the strengths of the Yoruba nation which is the ability to intellectually engage and canvass views with superior arguments and not with superior warfare or fire,” he said.

Abiodun restated the beauty of democracy in accommodating different views and opinions, adding that government was mindful that things could not be viewed from same perspectives.

“The progress of our country requires collective responsibility,” he said.

“Yoruba leaders have played pivotal roles and made huge sacrifices to bring about the existence of Nigeria.

“It will therefore be a disservice for any part, group or individuals from the Yoruba -speaking area of the country to work against the oneness of Nigeria.

“I like to enjoin you to continue to express your view and conduct yourselves in a manner that will not lead to a breach of peace of the country,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Spokesperson for the group, Ojo Oloketuyi, there was need for all stakeholders of the Yoruba decent to come to a round-table on the issue of restructuring and self determination.

“The process should be made participatory and every stakeholder should be involved,” he said. (NAN)