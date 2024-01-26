Nigeria’s challenges are surmountable – Institute

The President, Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (ISMN), Mr Alex Enebeli, has expressed optimism that the security and economic challenges facing Nigeria are surmountable.

Enebeli said this while addressing newsmen at the end of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the institute on Friday in Abuja.

He said the country did not lack strategies and development plans, but lacked consistency in implementation of the plans to get results.

According to him, strategy without execution leaves a nation nowhere.

“We have so many plans as a country, but we don’t have the desired results because there is no consistency in implementation that would lead to where you get results.

“If we have five years, 10 years or 50 years plan, the outcome or the recommendation from us as an institute during this programme is that development plans should be made into law.

“Secondly, we must first have implementation plan and then drive that implementation to its conclusive end.

“What has bedevilled Nigeria is not lack of strategy, it is not lack of agencies to supervise security, it is not lack of anything, but what we lack is consistency and getting result,” he said.

Enebeli said the security challenges had lingered due to poor values and culture as well as lack of fear of God.

He also attributed the security challenges to intelligence leakage, distrust and poverty, adding that people were willing to sell their conscience, sell out their communities and sell information to compromise security.

The ISMN president said the institute was committed to collaborating with Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to empower its members in those MDAs to be able to perform creditably.

According to him, the institute is committing to assisting these agencies to be better and to be exemplary and become reference points for other agencies.

The founding president of ISMN, Prof. Austin Uwandulu, commended the current leadership for upholding the mandate of the institute.

Uwandulu said the dream of the institute was to contribute to making Nigeria a great nation by tapping into its human resource potential.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would reclaim its place as a great nation, adding that time would come when the Chinese, the Americans, the Japanese and many other nationals would be scrambling for the green passport.

According to him, when Nigeria achieves its greatness again, those who embraced the ‘Japa’ syndrome will begin to find their way back. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

