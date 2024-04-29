Nigeria’s Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Salisu Saulawa, presents paper at Border Security Conference in Turkey

.

Nigeria’s Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Dr. Sanusi Salisu Saulawa, recently made significant contributions to international peace and security at the 2024 World Border Security Congress (WBSC) in Istanbul, Turkey, where he presented a very interesting paper.

His presentation, titled “Enabling Trade Facilitation Under Fragile Borders: Nigeria’s Experience,” offered valuable insights into the complexities of managing borders under challenging conditions, emphasising the crucial role of the Nigeria Customs Service in not only ensuring national security, but also in boosting the country’s revenue generation through effective security and trade facilitation.

The annual WBSC, held this year in the historic city of Istanbul, Turkey, like previous instances, brought together a diverse group of experts, stakeholders, such as law enforcement agents, industry experts, security analysts, IT vendors, and scholars, along with representatives from major international organisations such as InterPol, WCO, AU, USCBP, UNODC, and OSCE. The annual congregation is pivotal in fostering international cooperation and devising strategic solutions to some of the most pressing border security challenges faced globally.

Dr. Saulawa’s presentation which thunderous applause, illuminated the specific challenges and opportunities at African borders, with a focus on Nigeria. He also enumerated the various initiatives undertaken by the Nigeria Customs Service to enhance trade across borders, including the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, Rules of Origin, and Advance Ruling systems. These efforts are not only crucial in promoting economic stability and growth, but also in enhancing the security and integrity of national borders.

The participation of Dr. Saulawa at such a prestigious international event underscores the immense contributions of the Nigeria Customs Service under the able leadership of the new Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, to both regional stability and global security. Dr Saulawa’s work is indeed very commendable and serves as a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to playing a significant role on the world stage in these critical areas.

By sharing best practices and engaging in meaningful dialogue at the WBSC, Assistant Comptroller of. Customs Saulawa and his colleagues are not only making Nigeria proud but are also contributing significantly to the development of more secure and efficient border policies worldwide. This commitment to excellence and international collaboration is essential for addressing the dynamic challenges of border security in the 21st century.