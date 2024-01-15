Nigeria’s Art and Culture Sector has Undergone Massive Rebranding-Musawa

Minister of Art , Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa says Nigeria’s Art and Culture have undergone massive reforms in recent years.

In a tribute to the outgoing Heads of Agencies under the Ministry, Musawa commended the renovation of the National Theatre, the current trends in Nigerian music and the contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product GDP by Nigeria’s movie industry.

Minister Musawa also commended the former heads of the National Troupe, National Gallery of Art, National Institute for Cultural Orientation and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments for uplifting Nigeria’s Cultural heritage at home and abroad and their efforts in recovering our stolen artifacts.

“I wish to thank you all for the service rendered to the country through the various agencies. Nigeria’s Art and Culture have undergone a total makeover while several arms of the sector have witnessed development and rebranding.

“There have been changes and strategic innovations in the movie industry which has raked in more money to the country’s coffers.

“Your service rendered for the development of the sector is highly appreciated and I wish you the best in your future endeavours.

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed 11 Heads of Agencies for the National Council for Arts and Culture, Nigerian Film Corporation, National Theatre,

National Films and Censors Board, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture as well as the General National War Museum.

Others are the National Gallery of Art, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies, National Troupe of Nigeria, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Nigerian Film Corporation and National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

