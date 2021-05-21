The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash Friday while on an official trip to Kaduna.

PRNigeria reported that he died with his aides in the plane crash.

The circumstances under which the plane crashed were sketchy but residents of Kaduna reported heavy rainfall in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Air Force has confirmed an air crash.Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet,Director of NAF Public Relations and Information disclosed the crash on Twitter.

He said, “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.”

