Nigeria’s Army Chief, Lt Gen Attahiru dies in Air Crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Attahiru has died in an air crash Friday while an official trip to Kaduna.

PRNigeria reported he died with his aides in the plane crash.

The circumstances under which the plane crashed were sketchy but residents of Kaduna reported heavy rainfall in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Air Force has confirmed an air crash.Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet,Director of NAF Public and Information disclosed the crash Twitter.

He said, “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate of the crash is being ascertained. More details to follow soon.”

