Nigeria’s ambassador says Guterres’ re-appointment good for Africa

June 29, 2021



 The Permanent Representative Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has hailed the re- António as UN Secretary-General, saying he has shown serious commitment to important global issues.

Muhammad-Bande told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in New York that had demonstrated excellent leadership qualities in his first term in office, especially his support to Africa and the global community.

NAN reports that was re-appointed recently for a second term as the UN chief, pledging continued help to the world toward charting a course out of the COVID-19 .

“He has been a friend of the continent (Africa) in issues relating to Africa, and peace and security and issues of poverty eradication,” the ambassador said.

The envoy, who was elected president of the UN General Assembly, 74th Session from 2019 to 2020, said Guterres would be more outstanding in the second term considering his leadership qualities.

Muhammad-Bande commended the UN scribe, especially for his leadership in coming up with a for equitable vaccine to protect the world vulnerable from COVID-19.

“I think the whole of COVAX, the whole idea that vaccine should be an international public good is something that started with the leadership of the UN and the secretary-general himself.

“Guterres has been extremely outstanding in the way he carried his job, even in the most circumstances and things are looking better. I’m sure his second tenure will be more outstanding,” he said.

The ambassador said it was a good decision that all the UN member and the UN organs supported and endorsed his re-.

“So, he is one person who has shown leadership relating to how vaccines should be available to ,” the envoy said.

Guterres, whose first five-year term began on Jan. 1, 2017 and ends on Dec. 31, was the sole candidate from the UN’s 193 member to vie for the top job.

He was nominated by his homeland, Portugal, and appointed by acclamation of the General Assembly, following prior endorsement by the UN Security Council for a second term that runs from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2026. (NAN)

