Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases surpass 9,000

April 29, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (), says the active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 9,972, with 81 additional cases confirmed on Wednesday.

The made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The public health noted that the new figure raised the total infections in the country to 164,993.

The said that the 81 new COVID-19 infections registered in 11 states across the country.

“The 81 new cases reported from 11 states: Lagos-26, Enugu-13, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, -6, Kaduna-5, Plateau-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Delta-3, FCT-3 and Edo-2.

“Lagos had the figure on Wednesday with 26 new cases followed by Enugu and Ogun with 13 and 8 new cases respectively,” stated .

noted that no patient succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, that had already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

According to , the deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only two deaths recorded in the 15 days.

The public health institute said that nine people discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus, adding that this brings the total number of discharged persons after successful treatment to 155,021.

The stated that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,912,628 million tests in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response . ()

