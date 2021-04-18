Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases increase by 39- NCDC

Chimezie Godfrey



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the country’s COVID-19 active cases increased by 39, bringing the total number 7,821.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It, however, recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections 164,207.

The agency noted that the newly recorded infections were reported across nine states, with Lagos state leading with 22, Rivers 15, Bayelsa 7 and Kaduna 5 cases.

Others were Ogun 4, Akwa Ibom 3, Osun 2, Kano 1 and Ebonyi 1.

The NCDC said that no death was as at April 17, while the country’s total fatalities stood at 2,061.

It disclosed that 21 people had been treated and discharged from various isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery number 154,325.

The agency said the country had also tested 1,838,174 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27,  2020.

It noted that  a multi-sectoral National Emergency Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued  to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that than 100 million people globally have been infected 16 after the detection of the coronavirus.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University published on Saturday, the number of deaths that can be traced  to COVID-19 have risen above three million, 

”The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday,” the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention () said.

It said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 117,378, while 3,951,191 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, according to the .

It noted that Southern  Africa was the most affected region, followed by Northern Africa and Eastern Africa regions, while central Africa was the least cases.

South Africa has recorded 1,564,355 COVID-19 cases, Morocco 504,847, while Tunisia was ranked the third on the continent with 281,777 COVID-19 infections. (NAN)

