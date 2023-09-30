Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary: Our country can only get better – Kalu

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the 63rd Independence Day celebrations of the country.

The Deputy Speaker who feels elated by this auspicious moment in the nation’s history said that major milestones have been recorded in the course of the country’s journey to greatness.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said that though the trajectory has not been all rosy, Nigeria, he said, still has a cause to be called a great country in the comity of nations especially in the African hemisphere.

Extolling the efforts of President Tinubu at repositioning the country in line with his Renewed Hope agenda, the Deputy Speaker said that the nation can only get better as the federal government is working assiduously to turn around the fortunes of the country.

Kalu said that the House of Representatives in its legislative interventions will continue to prioritize people-oriented motions and legislations to improve the lives of the citizenry as envisaged by the Founding Fathers of the country.

“At 63, we have every cause to celebrate. We appreciate God for the unity and peace the people of our country enjoy. Yes, it is not yet Uhuru but with the commitments being made by the present administration under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, it can only get better. So, our people should not despair in the face of the current economic challenges. They are ephemeral.

“The House of Representatives and indeed, the National Assembly feels the pulse of Nigerians at the moment and we are committed to addressing them via altruistic legislations as envisaged by our founding fathers for the good and progress of the country”, Kalu said.

While urging Nigerians to keep being positive about the future of the country, Kalu also solicited for their prayers for the leaders as they continue to steer the ship of the country.

The Deputy Speaker wished all Nigerians happy Independence Day celebrations.

