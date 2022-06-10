Nigerians won’t regret supporting Tinubu -Lagos LG boss

Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, Vice Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, says Nigerians will never regret supporting Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election.

Abiola, a 34-year-old Nigerian youth and former youngest sole administrator of the council, said this on Friday while congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the APC Presidential primary election held on Wednesday.

According to him, Tinubu’s vision, ideology and large heart will put smiles on the faces of Nigerians if he wins the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“We say a big congratulations to our leader, father, and mentor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We thank God Almighty for this victory and most importantly, for setting this life long ambition on the wheels to speed up the recovery of our nation to her land of destiny.

“Of a true, there is hope at the end of the tunnel for Nigerian masses when Tinubu emerges winner in 2023.

Abiola said that Tinubu’s victory was another proof that God was with him, due to his love for poor masses.

Abiola said: “God has not finished with Tinubu yet just as he has also not finished with God’s purpose for Nigeria and her masses.

“Vision is truly your purpose in pictures, and like they say, it’s not a vision if people don’t doubt it.

“Alot of people doubted your sagacity and capacity to pull this through, even some praise singers in their closest say ‘ it is not possible’. They forgot that with God all things are possible.”

According to him, Tinubu remains a political institution that will continue to produce graduands who will key into his vision of great life-changing policies and ideologies.

He said that Tinubu had the spine to take courageous decisions to better lives of vulnerable Nigerians

“I have no doubt in my mind that come 2023, you will lead our great party to victory.

“Be sure that we, your soldiers, who you have mentored, have discovered disciples to spread the gospel of value that you carry,” Abiola said.

He prayed God to see Tinubu through in the forthcoming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu, one of the national leaders of the ruling party, defeated 13 other presidential aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the APC ticket. (NAN)

