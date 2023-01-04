Nigerians urge FG to ensure economic stability, enhance workers’ welfare

By Ibukun Emiola

Nigerians have called on the Federal Government to ensure economic stability and enhance the welfare of the citizens in 2023.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Commenting, Mr Olaniyi Olawuyi, an Electrical-Electronic artisan, said that his expectations for Nigeria were for things to turn around for good.

Olawuyi decried the level of hardship, which he said people were going through in the country, saying it is too much.

“I am pleading with the government to fix all that needed to be fixed in 2023, that is my expectations,” Olawuyi said.

Also, Mr Sanmi Olatunde, an employee of a private organisation, said that his expectations for the country economically was for the country to be prosperous.

“I want our economy to be better, because the inflation rate is too high.

“My expectation is that government will put measures in place to reduce the inflation level.

“I want to plead with the government to create more jobs and pump more money into the market so that people can have money,” he said.

Olatunde also urged the government to increase the workers’ salaries.

“This is because things are expensive beyond what the present salary can cater for and the economic realities in the country. Workers, whose incomes are static, are languishing,” he said.

Also, Mr Rotimi Omoniyi, an Architect, said that government should do everything possible to stabilise the economy and see that the Naira appreciates.

Omoniyi said that if government could ensure stability of the economy, it would help many companies that were in comatose and the start-up businesses to thrive.

“Many investors will once again invest in the Nigerian economy, if stability is ensured,” he said.

Also, Mr Mayowa Olayinka, a businessman, said that government should make education its priority to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“Vices would reduce, if our youths are educated and gainfully employed.

“It doesn’t have to be a white-collar job. But a good education will put anyone in good stead to survive and thrive in life,” Olayinka said.

He said government should ensure that in 2023 there is no industrial action in the nation’s tertiary institutions, warning that such would further damage the already bad state of the sector.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Oko, said that the country should enjoy progress in the New Year.

Oko said he expected the government to ensure the social and economic development of the citizens.

“We want the government to feel our pulse and put in place right policies and implementation for the good of ordinary Nigerians,” Oko said. (NAN)