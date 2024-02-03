Nigerians to reap benefits of subsidy removal soon- Gbajabiamila

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that benefits of fuel subsidy removal would be reaped soon.

Gbajabiamila gave the assurance after casting his vote at Poling Unit 014, Ward 08 at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos state, wein the House of Representatives by-election in the constituency on Saturday.

The Chief of Staff in his reaction to the current economic situation being faced by Nigerians, said the President and his administration remained concerned about the plight of the people.

Gbajabiamila however, noted that it was a universal issue and must be handled with all caution.

According to him, the challenges we are facing are because some fundamentals were missing in the first place.

“It is those economic fundamentals that this administration is trying to put in place, including fuel subsidy removal which was a national concession that it must be removed.

“I assure you that the benefits of subsidy removal will be reaped soon. It’s not immediate but the President knows what he is doing, and at the end of the day, everything will work out fine,” Gbajabiamila said.

On Insecurity, the chief of staff urged Nigerians to support the President and his administration rather than pointing fingers and making negative criticisms.

Gbajabiamila stated that security remained everyone’s concern but assured that the President is deeply concerned and at the fore front of it all.

“This administration needs full cooperation of the people and in so doing, we will all defeat these kidnappers and terrorists.

“Therefore, we need to come together for the better and by so doing, make Nigeria a great nation that we will all be proud of.”

Speaking on the by-election, Gbajabiamila said the process had been peaceful and smooth from the point of accreditation and voting.

He advised the winner to be focused, dedicated and committed to the people of Surulere.

According to him, legislative work comes with a lot of experience and having the people’s interest at heart.

“It may seem difficult at first but once you put your head down, and focus on the people especially on national issues, success is assured.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 candidates of different political parties are scrambling for 121,111 votes of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the election.

The seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff. (NAN)

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Yinka Olawale

