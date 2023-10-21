Nigerians to expect renewed vigour from Army in combating insecurity – COAS

By Adamu Yauri

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured Nigerians of renewed vigour from the army formations in combating myriads of security challenges bedeviling parts of the country.

The Army chief, who was the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour, disclosed this at the Passing out Parade of 85 Regular Recruit Intake at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, on Saturday.

The chief of army staff said the passing out of 6,315 recruits would bridge one of the gaps identified by the army in its fight to tame insecurity.

Lagbaja assured that in the coming days, the law abiding citizens would witness renewed stability and atmosphere of peace, to enable them to go about with their lawful businesses.

“I must underscore that the new soldiers are coming into the Nigerian Army when our dire county is faced with myriads of security challenges.

“The variety of threat they will be posted to manage on the field include insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers/ herders clashes in the North Central.

Others are sessesionist agitation and cultism in the South East, militancy and vandalism of national assets from the South South, to mention but a few.”

The COAS tasked the commandant Depot NA and his team to take few months off from now to next recruitment, to reflect on how to improve training towards aligning the product of depot NA with emerging requirements in the field.

He assured that the Nigerian Army Headquarters would continue to support the training objectives of the institution through provision of adequate facility and equipment.

While congratulating the new soldiers, the chief of staff tasked them to exhibit high sense of loyalty, professionalism and discipline to enable them to succeed.

In an interview with newsmen at the event, Kaduna state Governor, Malam Uba Sani, expressed optimism that the new soldiers would augment the army’s efforts in its fight against insecurity.

The hovernor, therefore, raised special case for Kaduna State, to deploy more personnel in areas affected by banditry and insurgency to restore peace amd stability in the affected areas.(NAN)

