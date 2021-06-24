Nigerians should do more exportation to increase FOREX earnings- Economist

An Economist, Prof. Mike Obadan, urged Nigerians to be involved exportation of goods and services than importation to increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Obadan, a Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made the an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria () on Thursday.

He said the foreign exchange the country earned, the positive the effect would have on the value of the Naira.

“There is insufficient foreign exchange reserve the country; it is not earning foreign exchange the way its citizens are demanding foreign exchange for importation.

“The marginal propensity to import goods and services is   much higher than the propensity to export and earn foreign exchange and this is having negative impact on the Nigerian economy.

“The stock of foreign exchange earnings been depleted to a that deserves some concern,” he said.

Obadan said that foreign exchange earnings coupled with the inflation rate would continue to impact negatively on the country’s exchange rates compared with other nations.

He therefore urged exporters to key into the different Government’s export incentives and loans to boost export of non-oil products from the country. ()

